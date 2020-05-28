Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Indian markets witnessed a breakout on May 27 as the bulls pushed the S&P BSE Sensex by over 1,000 points to close above 31,000 while the Nifty reclaimed the vital 9,300 level.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 58 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,355 on the Singaporean Exchange.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,420, target at Rs 1,500

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 890, target at Rs 925

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,260

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 405

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 345

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,285, target at Rs 1,350

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 550, target at Rs 580

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,430, target at Rs 1,470

Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 362, target at Rs 345

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 90

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 307, target at Rs 340

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,554, target at Rs 1,620

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 155, target at Rs 167

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​



