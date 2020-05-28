App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,285, target at Rs 1,350 and Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 550, target at Rs 580.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian markets witnessed a breakout on May 27 as the bulls pushed the S&P BSE Sensex by over 1,000 points to close above 31,000 while the Nifty reclaimed the vital 9,300 level.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 58 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,355 on the Singaporean Exchange.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Close

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

related news

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,420, target at Rs 1,500

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 890, target at Rs 925

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,260

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 405

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 345

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,285, target at Rs 1,350

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 550, target at Rs 580

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,430, target at Rs 1,470

Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 362, target at Rs 345

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 90

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 307, target at Rs 340

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,554, target at Rs 1,620

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 155, target at Rs 167

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 09:02 am

tags #Stocks Views

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

COVID-19 impact | Demand for Dabur Chyawanprash, honey soars with renewed focus on immunity-boosting

COVID-19 impact | Demand for Dabur Chyawanprash, honey soars with renewed focus on immunity-boosting

most popular

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.