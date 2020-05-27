Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 155, target at Rs 169 and Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 463, target at Rs 485.
Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following US Markets on optimism about the development of coronavirus vaccines and a revival of business activity.
SGX Nifty is trading higher by 23 points. The Nifty futures were trading at 9045 on the Singaporean Exchange.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 880, target at Rs 920
Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,750, target at Rs 3,900
Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 4,150, target at Rs 4,000
Sell Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,000, target at Rs 1,850
Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 297, target at Rs 282
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 158, target at Rs 171
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,150, target at Rs 5,400
Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 880, target at Rs 820
Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 323, target at Rs 303
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 155, target at Rs 169
Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 463, target at Rs 485
Sell REC with a stop loss of Rs 86.5, target at Rs 80
Sell L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 53, target at Rs 47
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.