you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 155, target at Rs 169 and Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 463, target at Rs 485.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following US Markets on optimism about the development of coronavirus vaccines and a revival of business activity.

SGX Nifty is trading higher by 23 points. The Nifty futures were trading at 9045 on the Singaporean Exchange.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 880, target at Rs 920

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,750, target at Rs 3,900

Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 4,150, target at Rs 4,000

Sell Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,000, target at Rs 1,850

Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 297, target at Rs 282

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 158, target at Rs 171

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,150, target at Rs 5,400

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 880, target at Rs 820

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 323, target at Rs 303

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 155, target at Rs 169

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 463, target at Rs 485

Sell REC with a stop loss of Rs 86.5, target at Rs 80

Sell L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 53, target at Rs 47

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on May 27, 2020 08:48 am

