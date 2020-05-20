App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,940, target at Rs 2,000 and Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 590, target at Rs 625.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian markets are likely to open in the green following SGX Nifty which is up 95 points at 8,919 levels. Global markets including that of Asia are trading mixed after US Markets ended in the red as economic indicators pointed to more signs of recession.

The Indian stock market started on a positive note on May 19 but witnessed profit booking at higher levels, as the S&P BSE Sensex slipped more than 500 points from its intraday high and the Nifty50 closed below 8,900.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,940, target at Rs 2,000

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 590, target at Rs 625

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,400, target at Rs 3,550

Sell Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 810, target at Rs 760

Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 325

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 1,920, target at Rs 1,990

Sell Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 448, target at Rs 425

Sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 550

Sell Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 480, target at Rs 455

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 90, target at Rs 96

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 167.5, target at Rs 177

Sell Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 122

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 543, target at Rs 575

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on May 20, 2020 08:51 am

