App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying BEL with a stop loss of Rs 64, target at Rs 76 and Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 548, target at Rs 572.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Equity market is likely to open in the red following SGX Nifty which is down 40 points after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the final stimulus package on May 17. Economies around the world are looking around as countries have started easing lockdown with oil prices rising over USD 1 a barrel.

The market witnessed a recovery on D-Street on Friday ahead of the 3rd press conference of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The S&P BSE Sensex closed just a shade below 32,000 while the Nifty50 held on to 9,100 levels.

Broader markets underperformed as the S&P BSE Midcap index closed 0.31 percent, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 0.16 percent.

Close

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

related news

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 64, target at Rs 76

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 548, target at Rs 572

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 400

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 258, target at Rs 244

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 862, target at Rs 835

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,375, target at Rs 2,575

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1,980, target at Rs 2,100

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 890, target at Rs 800

Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 194, target at Rs 182

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 564, target at Rs 600

Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 346, target at Rs 320

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,444, target at Rs 1,490

Sell Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 48.5, target at Rs 45

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 09:17 am

tags #Stocks Views

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.