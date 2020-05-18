Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Equity market is likely to open in the red following SGX Nifty which is down 40 points after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the final stimulus package on May 17. Economies around the world are looking around as countries have started easing lockdown with oil prices rising over USD 1 a barrel.

The market witnessed a recovery on D-Street on Friday ahead of the 3rd press conference of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The S&P BSE Sensex closed just a shade below 32,000 while the Nifty50 held on to 9,100 levels.

Broader markets underperformed as the S&P BSE Midcap index closed 0.31 percent, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 0.16 percent.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 64, target at Rs 76

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 548, target at Rs 572

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 400

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 258, target at Rs 244

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 862, target at Rs 835

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,375, target at Rs 2,575

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1,980, target at Rs 2,100

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 890, target at Rs 800

Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 194, target at Rs 182

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 564, target at Rs 600

Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 346, target at Rs 320

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,444, target at Rs 1,490

Sell Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 48.5, target at Rs 45

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​