Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,460, target at Rs 3,660 and M&M Financial with a stop loss of Rs 177, target at Rs 186.
Indian stock market is likely to open in the red following its global peers after US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pointed towards a grim US outlook.
Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a 114 points loss. Nifty futures were trading at 9,276 on the Singaporean Exchange.
A big-bang announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi lifted market sentiment on May 13 as the Sensex and the Nifty closed 2 percent higher.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 96, target at Rs 108
Buy M&M Financial with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 187
Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 186, target at Rs 172
Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 940, target at Rs 900
Sell TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,965, target at Rs 1,920
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,460, target at Rs 3,660
Buy M&M Financial with a stop loss of Rs 177, target at Rs 186
Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,405, target at Rs 1,350
Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 197, target at Rs 186
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bata with a stop loss of Rs 1,355, target at Rs 1,400
Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,750, target at Rs 16,000
Sell Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 169, target at Rs 158
Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 282, target at Rs 264Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365