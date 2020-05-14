Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Indian stock market is likely to open in the red following its global peers after US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pointed towards a grim US outlook.

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a 114 points loss. Nifty futures were trading at 9,276 on the Singaporean Exchange.

A big-bang announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi lifted market sentiment on May 13 as the Sensex and the Nifty closed 2 percent higher.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 96, target at Rs 108

Buy M&M Financial with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 187

Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 186, target at Rs 172

Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 940, target at Rs 900

Sell TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,965, target at Rs 1,920

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,460, target at Rs 3,660

Buy M&M Financial with a stop loss of Rs 177, target at Rs 186

Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,405, target at Rs 1,350

Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 197, target at Rs 186

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bata with a stop loss of Rs 1,355, target at Rs 1,400

Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,750, target at Rs 16,000

Sell Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 169, target at Rs 158

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 282, target at Rs 264

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​