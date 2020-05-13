Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The market is expected to see strong gains today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a fiscal stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore, aimed at alleviating pain caused by COVID-19.​

SGX Nifty is pointing towards a gap up opening despite investors in other equity markets remain nervous over resurgence of coronavirus cases. SGX Nifty is trading higher by 232 points with Nifty futures trading at 9,408.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target at Rs 2,120

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 475

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 397

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 315, target at Rs 342

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 278, target at Rs 263

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1,975, target at Rs 2,055

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 550, target at Rs 570

Sell GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 85

Sell Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 468, target at Rs 450

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 550, target at Rs 584

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 889, target at Rs 940

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,045, target at Rs 2,140

But ITC with a stop loss of Rs 162.5, target at Rs 172

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​