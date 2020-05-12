Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower as investors remain concerned that the nationwide lockdown may be extended as virus cases continue to rise.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 68 points loss.

The Nifty50 has witnessed selling pressure above 9,300 in nine of the last 10 trading sessions, which suggests that there is a crucial resistance which the index has to breach convincingly for markets to move higher.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,210, target at Rs 1,140

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 305

Sell Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,920, target at Rs 3,800

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,060, target at Rs 2,140

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 82, target at Rs 94

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 1,980

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target at Rs 2,150

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 317, target at Rs 309

Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 320

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 484, target at Rs 520

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,600

Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,580

Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 198, target at Rs 180

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​