App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 1,980 and Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target at Rs 2,150.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower as investors remain concerned that the nationwide lockdown may be extended as virus cases continue to rise.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 68 points loss.

The Nifty50 has witnessed selling pressure above 9,300 in nine of the last 10 trading sessions, which suggests that there is a crucial resistance which the index has to breach convincingly for markets to move higher.

Close

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

related news

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,210, target at Rs 1,140

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 305

Sell Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,920, target at Rs 3,800

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,060, target at Rs 2,140

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 82, target at Rs 94

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 1,980

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target at Rs 2,150

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 317, target at Rs 309

Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 320

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 484, target at Rs 520

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,600

Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,580

Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 198, target at Rs 180

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 08:56 am

tags #Stocks Views

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 treatment: Clinical trials of arthritis drug Tocilizumab begin: Report

COVID-19 treatment: Clinical trials of arthritis drug Tocilizumab begin: Report

Post COVID-19 world needs globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity: Indian envoy in US

Post COVID-19 world needs globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity: Indian envoy in US

Coronavirus lockdown | Labour, tax laws for work-from-home model, IT industry seeks provisions

Coronavirus lockdown | Labour, tax laws for work-from-home model, IT industry seeks provisions

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.