Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sensex closed on May 6 with a gain of 232 points, or 0.74 percent, at 31,685.75 and the Nifty settled 65 points, or 0.71 percent, higher at 9,270.90.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,142.63, followed by 9,014.37. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,373.03 and 9,475.17.

The Nifty Bank closed 2.19 percent higher at 19,694.55. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,154.87, followed by 18,615.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 20,020.47 and 20,346.33.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 98 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 405

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 90, target at Rs 105

Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 165, target at Rs 150

Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 365

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 138, target at Rs 125

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,400, target at Rs 2,560

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 690, target at Rs 745

Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 480, target at Rs 505

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 137, target at Rs 129

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 442, target at Rs 470

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 136, target at Rs 127

Sell Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 612, target at Rs 585

Buy M&M Financial with a stop loss of Rs 164.5, target at Rs 183

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​