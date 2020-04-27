Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The BSE Sensex corrected 0.83 percent last week, while the Nifty50 lost 1.2 percent.

Experts expect the rangebound trade to continue in the coming truncated week amid hopes of another stimulus package and global cues.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level on the Nifty is placed at 9,098.17 followed by 9,041.93. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,253.77 and 9,353.13.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,418.0 followed by 19,249.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,852.8 and 20,118.9.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,950, target at Rs 3,100

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 590, target at Rs 625

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 475, target at Rs 510

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,000, target at Rs 1,930

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 266, target at Rs 250

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divi's Lab with a stop loss of Rs 2,375, target of Rs 2,475

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 485, target of Rs 508

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target of Rs 1,860

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 275, target at Rs 260

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 4,525, target of Rs 4,100

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,414, target of Rs 2,525

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 764, target of Rs 825

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 265, target of Rs 280

