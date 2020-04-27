Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Divi's Lab with a stop loss of Rs 2,375, target of Rs 2,475 and Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 485, target of Rs 508.
The BSE Sensex corrected 0.83 percent last week, while the Nifty50 lost 1.2 percent.
Experts expect the rangebound trade to continue in the coming truncated week amid hopes of another stimulus package and global cues.
According to the pivot charts, the key support level on the Nifty is placed at 9,098.17 followed by 9,041.93. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,253.77 and 9,353.13.
The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,418.0 followed by 19,249.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,852.8 and 20,118.9.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,950, target at Rs 3,100
Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 590, target at Rs 625
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 475, target at Rs 510
Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,000, target at Rs 1,930
Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 266, target at Rs 250
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Divi's Lab with a stop loss of Rs 2,375, target of Rs 2,475
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 485, target of Rs 508
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target of Rs 1,860
Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 275, target at Rs 260
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 4,525, target of Rs 4,100
Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,414, target of Rs 2,525
Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 764, target of Rs 825
Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 265, target of Rs 280Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
