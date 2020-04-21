Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,400, target at Rs 1,510 and Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 465, target at Rs 490.
Sensex closed 59 points, or 0.19 percent up, at 31,648, and the Nifty finished five points lower, or down 0.05 percent, at 9,261.85.
"We have mixed signals from the local front as of now. The steps, which are taken by the government for lifting the lockdown partially, Reserve Bank of India’s measures to stabilise the financial system and projection of a normal monsoon have provided a sentimental boost," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.
According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,198.15, followed by 9,134.45. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,358.2 and 9,454.55.
Nifty Bank closed 0.77 percent lower at 20,522.65. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 20,270.56, followed by 20,018.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 20,948.46 and 21,374.23.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,400, target at Rs 1,510
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 465, target at Rs 490
Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 124, target at Rs 112
Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 108
Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 160
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,260, target of Rs 2,370
Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,140, target of Rs 1,220
Sell M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 170, target of Rs 160
Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,190, target of Rs 1,070
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 147, target of Rs 138
Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 33.4, target of Rs 37
Sell Grasim Industries with a stop loss of Rs 531, target of Rs 500
Buy EID Parry with a stop loss of Rs 144, target of Rs 164Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
