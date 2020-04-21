Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sensex closed 59 points, or 0.19 percent up, at 31,648, and the Nifty finished five points lower, or down 0.05 percent, at 9,261.85.

"We have mixed signals from the local front as of now. The steps, which are taken by the government for lifting the lockdown partially, Reserve Bank of India’s measures to stabilise the financial system and projection of a normal monsoon have provided a sentimental boost," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,198.15, followed by 9,134.45. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,358.2 and 9,454.55.

Nifty Bank closed 0.77 percent lower at 20,522.65. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 20,270.56, followed by 20,018.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 20,948.46 and 21,374.23.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,400, target at Rs 1,510

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 465, target at Rs 490

Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 124, target at Rs 112

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 108

Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 160

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,260, target of Rs 2,370

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,140, target of Rs 1,220

Sell M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 170, target of Rs 160

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,190, target of Rs 1,070

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 147, target of Rs 138

Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 33.4, target of Rs 37

Sell Grasim Industries with a stop loss of Rs 531, target of Rs 500

Buy EID Parry with a stop loss of Rs 144, target of Rs 164

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​