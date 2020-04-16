App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying UPL with a stop loss of Rs 340, target of Rs 385 and Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,800, target of Rs 2,910.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sensex closed 310 points, or 1.01 percent, down at 30,379.81, while Nifty finished 69 points, or 0.76 percent, lower at 8,925.30. The broader markets outperformed as BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended higher by 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

The sectoral indices witnessed a mixed trend wherein FMCG, Realty, Capital Goods and Metals ended with gains whereas other indices like Auto, Banking, Finance and Consumer Durables ended with losses.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,779.2, followed by 8,633.1. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,166.3 and 9,407.3.

Close

Nifty Bank closed 2.21 percent down at 19,057.05. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 18,494.57, followed by 17,932.04. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,901.87 and 20,746.63.

related news

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 340, target of Rs 385

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,800, target of Rs 2,910

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 470, target of Rs 495

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,190, target of Rs 1,140

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,100, target of Rs 2,050

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,330, target of Rs 2,450

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target of Rs 2,250

Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 335, target of Rs 315

Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 128, target of Rs 110

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 490, target of Rs 520

Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 337, target of Rs 310

Sell Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 190, target of Rs 178

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,990, target of Rs 18,200

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 08:50 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.