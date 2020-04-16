Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sensex closed 310 points, or 1.01 percent, down at 30,379.81, while Nifty finished 69 points, or 0.76 percent, lower at 8,925.30. The broader markets outperformed as BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended higher by 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

The sectoral indices witnessed a mixed trend wherein FMCG, Realty, Capital Goods and Metals ended with gains whereas other indices like Auto, Banking, Finance and Consumer Durables ended with losses.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,779.2, followed by 8,633.1. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,166.3 and 9,407.3.

Nifty Bank closed 2.21 percent down at 19,057.05. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 18,494.57, followed by 17,932.04. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,901.87 and 20,746.63.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 340, target of Rs 385

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,800, target of Rs 2,910

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 470, target of Rs 495

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,190, target of Rs 1,140

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,100, target of Rs 2,050

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,330, target of Rs 2,450

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target of Rs 2,250

Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 335, target of Rs 315

Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 128, target of Rs 110

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 490, target of Rs 520

Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 337, target of Rs 310

Sell Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 190, target of Rs 178

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,990, target of Rs 18,200