App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 900 and Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 109, target at Rs 120.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sensex settled 470 points, or 1.51 percent, down at 30,690.02, while Nifty ended 118 points, or 1.30 percent, down at 8,993.85 on April 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced an extension in lockdown till May 3. Earlier the lockdown period was announced from March 25 till April 14.

Experts feel the extended lockdown will have an impact on the economy and earnings. Hence they expect some selling pressure to remain but overall the market will not have any major reaction during the extended lockdown period and will remain rangebound till the virus spread gets controlled.

Close

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,900.15, followed by 8,806.45. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,099.8 and 9,205.75.

related news

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 900

Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 109, target at Rs 120

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 500, target at Rs 540

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 250, target at Rs 275

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 435

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 315, target at Rs 340

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,340, target at Rs 1,420

Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 88

Sell TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 305, target at Rs 275

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 4,545, target at Rs 4,200

Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 60, target at Rs 70

Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 187, target at Rs 206

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 08:54 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.