Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected top open higher following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 65 points gain.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Varroc Engineering with a stop loss of Rs 294, target at Rs 320
Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,075, target at Rs 1,120
Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 170, target at Rs 185
Buy Prestige Estates with a stop loss of Rs 238, target at Rs 254
Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 104, target at Rs 118
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,985, target at Rs 2,136
Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 602
Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 690, target at Rs 721
Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 774
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 74, target at Rs 81
Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,230, target at Rs 3,050
Buy Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 19,180, target at Rs 20,800
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.