Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,985, target at Rs 2,136 and Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 602.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected top open higher following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 65 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Varroc Engineering with a stop loss of Rs 294, target at Rs 320

Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,075, target at Rs 1,120

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 170, target at Rs 185

Buy Prestige Estates with a stop loss of Rs 238, target at Rs 254

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 104, target at Rs 118

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,985, target at Rs 2,136

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 602

Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 690, target at Rs 721

Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 774

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 74, target at Rs 81

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,230, target at Rs 3,050

Buy Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 19,180, target at Rs 20,800

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 08:51 am

