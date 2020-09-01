Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 221, IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 655 and Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,440.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green, a day after it tanked over 2 percent. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 74 points gain.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 221
Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 655
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,440
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 500, target at Rs 540
Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 725
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 745
Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,130, target at Rs 1,200
Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 430, target at Rs 412
Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 660, target at Rs 640
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 367
Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 605, target at Rs 636
Sell GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 99, target at Rs 93
Buy Indian Hotels with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 110