Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green, a day after it tanked over 2 percent. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 74 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:





Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 221

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 655

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,440

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 500, target at Rs 540

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 725

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 745

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,130, target at Rs 1,200

Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 430, target at Rs 412

Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 660, target at Rs 640

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 367

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 605, target at Rs 636

Sell GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 99, target at Rs 93

Buy Indian Hotels with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 110

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​