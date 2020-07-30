App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note after US markets ended in the green. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 23 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,280, target at Rs 4,400

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 367, target at Rs 384

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 675, target at Rs 692

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 455, target at Rs 472

Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 207

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,347, target at Rs 2,524

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,745, target at Rs 2,850

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,808, target at Rs 1,908

Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 411, target at Rs 366

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 2,374, target at Rs 2,524

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,395, target at Rs 2,480

Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,850, target at Rs 16,000

Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 3,889, target at Rs 4,060

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 09:04 am

