Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Indian markets are expected to open lower following weak global cues as US markets ended in the red while Asian markets also traded in the negative territory.
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session. At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 331.74 points or 1.03% at 31868.85, and the Nifty was down 11.45 points or 0.12% at 9478.65.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,250, target at Rs 2,330
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,400, target at Rs 5,550
Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,600, target at Rs 1,710
Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 161, target at Rs 150
Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 174
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 874, target at Rs 940
Buy Info Edge with a stop loss of Rs 2,525, target at Rs 2,660
Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,449, target at Rs 1,515
Buy RAIN Industries with a stop loss of Rs 67.4, target at Rs 74
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 630
Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 537, target at Rs 560
Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,600, target at Rs 1,700
Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,767, target at Rs 3,900
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.