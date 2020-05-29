Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Indian markets are expected to open lower following weak global cues as US markets ended in the red while Asian markets also traded in the negative territory.

Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session. At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 331.74 points or 1.03% at 31868.85, and the Nifty was down 11.45 points or 0.12% at 9478.65.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,250, target at Rs 2,330

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,400, target at Rs 5,550

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,600, target at Rs 1,710

Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 161, target at Rs 150

Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 174

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 874, target at Rs 940

Buy Info Edge with a stop loss of Rs 2,525, target at Rs 2,660

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,449, target at Rs 1,515

Buy RAIN Industries with a stop loss of Rs 67.4, target at Rs 74

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 630

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 537, target at Rs 560

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,600, target at Rs 1,700

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,767, target at Rs 3,900

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​



