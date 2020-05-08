Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Equity benchmarks resumed their downward march on May 7 as rising cases of COVID-19 and a delay in government stimulus dealt a blow to investors' sentiment.

The Sensex closed the day with a loss of 0.76 percent at 31,443.38 and the Nifty settled 0.78 percent lower at 9,199.05.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,157.35, followed by 9,115.65. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,259.3 and 9,319.55.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 91 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 448, target at Rs 470

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 168, target at Rs 180

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 276, target at Rs 292

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,485, target at Rs 1,545

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 340, target at Rs 315

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 734, target at Rs 778

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,484, target at Rs 1,550

Sell PFC with a stop loss of Rs 90, target at Rs 83

Sell Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 866, target at Rs 820

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 740, target at Rs 765

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 415

Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,300, target at Rs 1,200

Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 346, target at Rs 320

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​