    Tata Consumer Products Q3 preview: Revenue likely to grow 7.7%, profit may decline as tea business lags

    Margins as expected to contract on account of inflationary pressure in UK Tea and US Coffee businesses

    Shailaja Mohapatra
    February 02, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

    Tata Consumer Products is expected to report 4.7 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022. Revenue is set to rise a modest 7 percent YoY on the back of weakness in tea business. The company will report its Q3 numbers on February 2.

    As per a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, the company is set to report post-tax profit of Rs 265 crore on a revenue of Rs 3454 crore. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margins might contract over 150 basis points from the year-ago period.

    One basis is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

