App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on November 28, 2019

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's IPO report on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank


Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (USFB), incorporated in 2017, is a mass market focused Small Finance Bank (SFB). USFB Bank is promoted by Ujjivan Financial Services Limited (UFSL) which commenced operations as an NBFC in 2005. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank serves over 49 lakh customers through 552 branches spread across 232 districts in 24 states & union territories of India. Its Gross Loan Book stands at Rs.12,864cr and the deposit base at Rs.10,130cr as of September 30, 2019.


Valuation and Outlook


The experience of UFSL as an erstwhile microfinance institution, coupled with the ability to address mass market customers will further aid USFB to be among the leading SFBs in India. At the upper price band of Rs 37, USFB is available at P/BV of 2.5x FY19, which is at a significant discount to its peers and we have a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating with a long-term perspective.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #Geojit #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Ujjivan Small Finance Bank #Upcoming Issues

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.