App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to SBI Cards: Angel Broking

Angel Broking has come out with its report on SBI Cards. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on February 27, 2020

angel__broking
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Angel Broking's IPO report on SBI Cards


SBI Cards & Payment Services Limited (SBI Cards), a subsidiary of Sate Bank of India (SBI), is a non-deposit taking NBFC and one among the two credit card issuers registered as an NBFC and will become the only listed company in India in this space. SBI Cards is the 2nd largest credit card issuer in India, with 18.1% market share in terms of the number of credit cards outstanding as of November 30, 2019. SBI Cards offers various types of credit cards considering the need of retail clients (viz. Lifestyle Cards, Rewards, Shopping, Travel and Fuel). It also offers corporate cards and is the largest co-brand credit card issuer in India. It also issue card in partnership with smaller or regional banks.


Valuation and Outlook


At the upper end of the price band, SBI Cards is valued at 45.5x of 9MFY2020 annualised earnings. Although the valuations are a bit on the higher side, we are positive on the future outlook of the company given favorable industry scenario, large untapped SBI Bank customers and strong financial track record. We recommend a Subscribe to the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Angel Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #SBI Cards #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.