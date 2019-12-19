Subscribe to Prince Pipes and Fittings: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Prince Pipes and Fittings. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on December 17, 2019
Hem Securities IPO report on Prince Pipes and Fittings
Company is recognized as one of the leading polymer pipes and fittings manufacturers in India in terms of number of distributors. Company market its products under two brand names: Prince Piping Systems; and Trubore. Company have more than 30 years’ experience in the polymer pipes segment. Company currently manufacture polymer pipes using four different polymers: UPVC; CPVC; PPR; and HDPE, and fittings using three different polymers: UPVC; CPVC; and PPR. Company’s products are used for varied applications in plumbing, irrigation, and soil, waste and rain water (“SWR”) management. Owing to company’s comprehensive product portfolio, company is positioned not just as a pipe manufacturer but also as an end-to-end piping systems supplier. Company have different SKUs for different products under each polymer type. Company had 7,167 SKUs as at October 31, 2019.
Valuation and Outlook
Company is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx. 24 at higher end of price band of Rs 177-178/share. Company with its strong brands in the pipes and fittings segment with over 30 years’ experience has multiple industry awards and accolades. Company has comprehensive product portfolio across polymers serving diverse end-use applications with strategically located manufacturing facilities . However there are concerns related to shares pledge & certain outstanding litigations . Hence looking after above along with reasonable pricing, we recommend that investors with risk appetite can “Subscribe” the issue.
For all IPO stories, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.