App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Prince Pipes and Fittings: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Prince Pipes and Fittings. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on December 17, 2019

Around the world 2019 has been the year of blockbuster initial public offerings (IPOs). Here's a look at the best performers in India.
Around the world 2019 has been the year of blockbuster initial public offerings (IPOs). Here's a look at the best performers in India.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hem Securities IPO report on Prince Pipes and Fittings


Company is recognized as one of the leading polymer pipes and fittings manufacturers in India in terms of number of distributors. Company market its products under two brand names: Prince Piping Systems; and Trubore. Company have more than 30 years’ experience in the polymer pipes segment. Company currently manufacture polymer pipes using four different polymers: UPVC; CPVC; PPR; and HDPE, and fittings using three different polymers: UPVC; CPVC; and PPR. Company’s products are used for varied applications in plumbing, irrigation, and soil, waste and rain water (“SWR”) management. Owing to company’s comprehensive product portfolio, company is positioned not just as a pipe manufacturer but also as an end-to-end piping systems supplier. Company have different SKUs for different products under each polymer type. Company had 7,167 SKUs as at October 31, 2019.


Valuation and Outlook


Company is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx. 24 at higher end of price band of Rs 177-178/share. Company with its strong brands in the pipes and fittings segment with over 30 years’ experience has multiple industry awards and accolades. Company has comprehensive product portfolio across polymers serving diverse end-use applications with strategically located manufacturing facilities . However there are concerns related to shares pledge & certain outstanding litigations . Hence looking after above along with reasonable pricing, we recommend that investors with risk appetite can “Subscribe” the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Prince Pipes and Fittings #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.