Subscribe to Prince Pipes and Fittings: Hem Securities

Around the world 2019 has been the year of blockbuster initial public offerings (IPOs). Here's a look at the best performers in India.

Hem Securities IPO report on Prince Pipes and Fittings

Company is recognized as one of the leading polymer pipes and fittings manufacturers in India in terms of number of distributors. Company market its products under two brand names: Prince Piping Systems; and Trubore. Company have more than 30 years’ experience in the polymer pipes segment. Company currently manufacture polymer pipes using four different polymers: UPVC; CPVC; PPR; and HDPE, and fittings using three different polymers: UPVC; CPVC; and PPR. Company’s products are used for varied applications in plumbing, irrigation, and soil, waste and rain water (“SWR”) management. Owing to company’s comprehensive product portfolio, company is positioned not just as a pipe manufacturer but also as an end-to-end piping systems supplier. Company have different SKUs for different products under each polymer type. Company had 7,167 SKUs as at October 31, 2019.

Valuation and Outlook

Company is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx. 24 at higher end of price band of Rs 177-178/share. Company with its strong brands in the pipes and fittings segment with over 30 years’ experience has multiple industry awards and accolades. Company has comprehensive product portfolio across polymers serving diverse end-use applications with strategically located manufacturing facilities . However there are concerns related to shares pledge & certain outstanding litigations . Hence looking after above along with reasonable pricing, we recommend that investors with risk appetite can “Subscribe” the issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.