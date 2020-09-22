Subscribe to Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's IPO report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals

Incorporated on December 15, 1988, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd (Chemcon) is a manufacturer of specialised chemicals, such as Hexamethyldisilazane / Hexamethyldisilane (HMDS) and Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate (CMIC) which are predominantly used in the pharmaceuticals industry (Pharmaceutical Chemicals), and inorganic bromides, namely Calcium Bromide, Zinc Bromide and Sodium Bromide, which are predominantly used as completion fluids in the oilfields industry (Oilwell Completion Chemical). The company’s has 7 manufacturing plants at a single location – Manjusar in Gujarat, having volumetric reactor capacity of 374kl as of July 2020.

Valuation and Outlook

We believe company’s specialised product offerings, increasing demand for the products, superior return ratios and stable asset quality justifies its valuation. We thus advise investors with a long-term investment horizon to SUBSCRIBE to the issue.

