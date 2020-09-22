172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-chemcon-speciality-chemicals-way2wealth-5870801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 21, 2020

Way2Wealth's IPO report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals


Incorporated on December 15, 1988, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd (Chemcon) is a manufacturer of specialised chemicals, such as Hexamethyldisilazane / Hexamethyldisilane (HMDS) and Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate (CMIC) which are predominantly used in the pharmaceuticals industry (Pharmaceutical Chemicals), and inorganic bromides, namely Calcium Bromide, Zinc Bromide and Sodium Bromide, which are predominantly used as completion fluids in the oilfields industry (Oilwell Completion Chemical). The company’s has 7 manufacturing plants at a single location – Manjusar in Gujarat, having volumetric reactor capacity of 374kl as of July 2020.


Valuation and Outlook


We believe company’s specialised product offerings, increasing demand for the products, superior return ratios and stable asset quality justifies its valuation. We thus advise investors with a long-term investment horizon to SUBSCRIBE to the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 22, 2020 01:09 pm

tags #Chemcon Speciality Chemicals #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues #Way2Wealth

