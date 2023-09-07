Subscribe - Deep Value Buy to EMS: Cholamandalam Securities

IPO

Cholamandalam Securities IPO report on EMS

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 146.24 crore. The company has done a Pre-IPO Placement, wherein a total of 16,00,000 Equity Shares have been allocated at an issue price of Rs. 211 per Equity Share. Share premium being Rs. 201 and Face Value Rs.10 per Equity Share. This Pre-IPO Placement has made an aggregate fund inflow of Rs. 33.76 Crores. The Offer for Sale (OFS) tranche encompasses a total of 82,94,118 shares, each with a face value of ₹10, thereby culminating in an aggregate value of ₹175 crore. These shares are being divested by the promoter Mr. Ramveer Singh.

Valuation and Outlook

Given current urban growth estimates, the gap between wastewater discharge and operational treatment capacity stands tall at 45,499 MLD, which is a huge opportunity for waste water treatment companies.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

