HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Mar Soybean futures closed for the 5th consecutive week amid profit booking by the market participants on higher off-season arrivals and higher production forecasts.

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Mar Soybean futures closed for the 5th consecutive week amid profit booking by the market participants on higher off-season arrivals and higher production forecasts. As per latest press release by SOPA, India’s soybean output is higher by38% at114.8 lakh tonnes this year due to increase in average yield across the country. Demand for Indian soy meal is growing from Europe and West Asia while Iranis emerging as one of the largest buyers. Soy meal exports up by 98% on year in January to 210,166 tonne, as per SEA press release. Overall, Soy meal exports are higher by 16% at 10.66 lakh tonnes for the Apr-Jan period compared to last year. Soy meal exports from India are expected to rise 25% on year to around 15 lakh tn in 2018-19 (Apr-Mar).


Outlook


Soybean futures expected to trade sideways to lower on expectation of more correction. However, reports of lower soy oil imports which may need higher crushing in coming weeks.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 25, 2019 12:41 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

