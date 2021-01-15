Sagar Cements Q3 PAT to Rs. 45.5 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Sagar Cements to report net profit at Rs. 45.5 crore (down 9.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 36.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 357.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 397.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 98.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.