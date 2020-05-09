App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RSI pull back in Tata Motors suggests a buying opportunity

In Tata Motors, RSI had given a breakout by moving above 50 levels from below and then it made a high of 80 then after that it is moving lower or retracing towards the centre line placed at 50 level, this behavior calls for a ‘RSI Pull Back Buy’.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shabbir Kayyumi

RSI stands for Relative Strength Index. It is a momentum oscillator used to identify trend reversal.

RSI was invented by Welles Wilder Jr. The default look-back period for RSI is 14, however, this can be lowered to increase sensitivity or raised to decrease sensitivity. RSI calculates strength of a stock's trend and helps to predict their reversals.

Close

Why to buy Tata Motors?

Shabbir Kayyumi
Shabbir Kayyumi
Head of Technical & Derivative Research|Narnolia Financial Advisors

There are a lot of trading strategies using RSI; below mentioned is one of the most popular among trading community which involves Buy after completing retracement for higher movement.

In the past few days, RSI had given a breakout by moving above 50 levels from below and then it made a high of 80 then after that it is moving lower or retracing towards the centre line placed at 50 level, this behavior is called as ‘RSI PBB’ setup.

RSI PBB is Pull Back Buy setup which indicates, once RSI turns its tail upside after taking support from zone of 45-55 levels, target is previous swing high of RSI which was 80 or previous swing high of prices (Rs 94).

Currently, Tata Motors is going through this setup and we expect higher price movement towards previous high Rs 94-98 levels in coming days.

tata


Buy Signal
1. Recent RSI gave a breakout and reached swing top around 80 levels.
2. After marking high of 80, RSI is retracing towards 50 towards mid-line standing around 50 mark.
3. Strong bullish candle formation near buying zone has given us confirmation of retracement complete and original trend begin.
4. Mid- term moving average 50 DMA placed around 79 levels defines mid-term trend very well augurs with bulls as prices are sustained and trading above it.

5. Decent volume participation while forming a bullish candle will also give additional confirmation.

Profit Booking:

Whenever price candle will be near previous swing high which is near Rs 94-98 levels.

Stop Loss:

Entire bullish view negates on breaching of a swing low and one should exit from long position.

Conclusion:

We recommend buying Tata Motors around Rs 81-80 levels with a stop loss of Rs 73 on a closing basis for higher targets of Rs 94 and Rs 98 levels as indicated in above chart.

The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research, Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 9, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #Classroom #markets #Stocks Views #Tata Motors #Technicals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai rolls out 200 vehicles from Chennai plant on first day of resuming operations

Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai rolls out 200 vehicles from Chennai plant on first day of resuming operations

Prove allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah's letter to Mamata Banerjee over migrants' trains

Prove allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah's letter to Mamata Banerjee over migrants' trains

New York governor says 5-year old died from rare COVID-related complications

New York governor says 5-year old died from rare COVID-related complications

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.