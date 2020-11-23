PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL shares rise 3% after CCI approves Future Group-Reliance Retail deal

"Commission approves acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics & warehousing businesses of Future Group by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited," CCI wrote on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News
Reliance Retail
Reliance Retail
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price jumped over 3 percent in the morning session on November 23 after CCI approved Future Group-Reliance Retail deal.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on November 10 approved the acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses of Future Group by Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Ltd.

"Commission approves acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics & warehousing businesses of Future Group by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited," CCI wrote on Twitter.

Close

Also, share price of Future Retail jumped 10 percent and hit upper circuit of Rs 79 per share on BSE.

related news

The Future Group houses leading retail formats, including supermarket chain Big Bazaar, upmarket food stores Foodhall, and bargain clothing chain Brand Factory. The acquisition is being done as part of a scheme in which Future Group is merging certain companies carrying on the aforesaid businesses into Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL).

Also Read: CCI approves Future Group-Reliance Retail deal in a setback to Amazon

Earlier on August 29, 2020, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries had announced the acquisition of businesses of Kishore Biyani's Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore.

The mega transaction cements the position of Reliance Retail as the undisputed leader in the organised retail segment and adds muscle to its ongoing battle with Amazon for the Indian e-commerce market.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,958.85, up Rs 59.65, or 3.14 percent at 09:17 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,958.85 and an intraday low of Rs 1,929.

The announcement comes as a setback to Amazon.com which has claimed that Future Group violated its agreement with the US e-commerce giant by entering into the deal with RIL.

Amazon had moved the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in October and won an interim stay on the deal. The SIAC passed the interim order asking Future Group to hold its plans of selling its retail business to RIL on October 25.

Later, Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on November 7 moved the Delhi High Court against Amazon.com for interfering in its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries (RIL) by misusing the arbitration order passed by SIAC.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which published moneycontrol.com
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 09:36 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries #RIL

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.