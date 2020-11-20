PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CCI approves Future Group-Reliance Retail deal

Earlier in August, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd had announced the acquisition of retail businesses of Kishore Biyani's Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore

The Competition Commission of India on November 10 approved the acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of Future Group by Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Ltd.

"Commission approves acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics & warehousing businesses of Future Group by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited," CCI took to wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in August, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries had announced the acquisition of retail businesses of Kishore Biyani's Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore. This was intended to boost its Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and e-commerce business to take on the competition from Jeff Bezos' Amazon.com.

With this new acquisition, Future Group's retail and wholesale undertaking will be transferred to Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Ltd (RRFLL) which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RRVL.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court's Justice Mukta Gupta on November 20 heard the interim application and asked all the concerned parties to file written submissions by Monday. The Future Retail Ltd-Reliance deal was stalled by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) interim order in favour of Amazon, which claims the deal violates its agreement with Future Group.

According to the SIAC interim order, a three-member arbitration panel needs to be set up within 90 days, with one judge each being appointed by Future and Amazon, along with a third neutral judge.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 06:21 pm

