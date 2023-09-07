Responsive Industries hits all-time high on order win from Indian Railways

The stock which has been seeing an upward trend from July 14, is up 153.28 percent in year-to-date terms.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Responsive Industries shares touched an all-time high at Rs 307.55 in the morning trade on September 7 after the vinyl-flooring maker announced having received an order from the Indian Railways for its Garib Rath trains.

The company, however, is yet to disclose the order-win amount as well as the product they are expected to supply along with other details.

In a regulatory filing last month, the company in a similar manner had announced having bagged an order from the Indian Railways for its Vande Bharat trains.

At 10.15 am, Responsive Industries stock was quoting at Rs 306.05, up Rs 49.75, or 19.41 percent on the NSE.

The stock which has been seeing an upward trend from July 14, is up 153.28 percent in year-to-date terms.

In its results for the April-June quarter, the company reported a 15.85 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations at Rs 263 crore. Net profit for the quarter was at Rs 30 crore compared to a loss of Rs 9 crore reported in the same period previous year. The operating profit margins for the quarter expanded by 1000 basis points to 18 percent.

Responsive Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of polymer-based surface covering products. The company's product portfolio includes luxury vinyl planks, sheet vinyl flooring, synthetic leather, synthetic ropes and waterproof membrane.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.