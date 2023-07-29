English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1020: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1020 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2023 / 09:43 PM IST
    reduce

    reduce

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Tech Mahindra

    Tech Mahindra’s (TECHM) disappointing Q1 performance has elements that could take longer to recover. While the dismal levels of margin are the bottom, its recovery trajectory can be protracted. The slip in Q1 revenue of -4% QoQ was largely led by the CME vertical (38% of revenue) which dropped 9.5% QoQ, while the Enterprise segment delivered in line with peers (flat sequentially). The decline in the CME vertical was a combination of impact on network services, lower discretionary spend, and transition-delay between project completion and project/phase starts. The margin was impacted by certain oneoffs pertaining to provision towards client-specific situations (-200bps impact).


    Outlook

    We downgrade TECHM to Reduce (ADD earlier) with a TP at INR 1,020 (14x Jun-25E EPS) as recovery in growth/margin may be protracted on sub-par bookings and near-term challenges in CME vertical may persist for longer (recent instances of deals from large customers going to competition as well as business challenges for telcos).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tech Mahindra - 27 -07 - 2023 - hdfc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reduce #Tech Mahindra
    first published: Jul 29, 2023 09:43 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!