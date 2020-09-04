172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-page-industries-target-of-rs-20380-dolat-capital-5798221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:29 PM IST

Reduce Page Industries; target of Rs 20,380: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended reduce rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 20,380 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Page Industries


Page Industries’ results were below our estimates. The company reported 69% volume de-growth, primarily due to closure of stores during April and May’20. In addition to contraction in GM, employee expenses remained firm resulted in EBITDA loss during the quarter. GM contraction for the third consecutive quarter was the most discouraging. With the opening up of markets, the company was able to re-open 96% EBO’s and 90% LFS. Though secondary demand during the quarter was positive (+18%), supply issues resulted in de-growth in primary sales. Nevertheless, the company was able to match last year sales in August. Going ahead, re-opening of most markets would help address supply constraints. In addition, as the company has high contribution of own manufacturing, it is better placed compared to local manufacturers to address supply constraints, especially in the kids segment.


Outlook


We have downward revised our EPS estimates for FY21E and FY22E at Rs 113 (-54%) and Rs 371 (-3%) respectively to factor in extended lock down and decline in margins. We remain cautious until we notice real evidences of growth. Maintain Reduce with TP of Rs 20,380 (55x FY22E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:29 pm

#Dolat Capital #Page Industries #Recommendations #Reduce

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.