    Reduce Orient Electric; target of Rs 230: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Orient Electric with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated May 15, 2023.

    May 16, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Orient Electric

    Orient Electric reported an underwhelming Q4FY23 print. Revenue fell 13% YoY as ECD clocked a 20% fall (Havells ECD fell 14%). Lighting remained strong and was up +12%. Primary sales of fans remained subdued due to (1) focus of channel partners to clear off non-rated fans inventory; (2) soft consumer demand; and (3) erratic weather. With non-rated fans inventory having seen liquidation, we expect healthy primary fans volume growth in FY24. It shall be aided by a price increase of 4-6% due to a rating change. Lighting continued its good traction with broad-based growth across B2B and B2C portfolios. GM expanded by 50bps YoY to 28.3%, aided by better price realisation and product mix. However, EBITDA margins fell 370bps YoY to 7% due to negative oplev, brand investments, and capability-building initiatives.


    Outlook

    EBITDA dipped by 43% YoY. With consistent miss in delivery and expected slow recovery in the margin, we cut our FY24/FY25 earnings by 3/3% and value the stock on 28x Mar-25 EPS to arrive at a TP of INR 230. Maintain REDUCE.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Orient Electric - 16 -05 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #HDFC Securities #Orient Electric #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: May 16, 2023 11:12 pm