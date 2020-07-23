App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce ICICI Securities; target of Rs 540: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on ICICI Securities with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated July 23, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Securities


Increased cash market activity is expected to boost broking revenue by 16.3% YoY in FY21E. We believe this would be cyclical, and as volatility and retail participation recede, we expect ISEC’s market share to drop back to ~8%. We remain concerned about discount brokers acquiring a higher share in active clients and believe the yields would remain pressured. We expect a muted year for distribution income (-10.7% YoY) as average MF assets and life insurance sales could remain subdued. We expect the C/I ratio to improve substantially to 50.8% in FY21E, driving FY21/22E PAT growth of 18.5/3.9% YoY.


Outlook


Given the highly cyclical nature of the business, we are concerned that we may be closer to peak earnings and worry that the market may be ascribing a closer-to-peak multiple. We maintain a REDUCE rating with a target price of Rs 540, i.e. 25x FY22E EPS.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #HDFC Securities #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Reduce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.