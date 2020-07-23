Reduce ICICI Securities; target of Rs 540: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Securities

Increased cash market activity is expected to boost broking revenue by 16.3% YoY in FY21E. We believe this would be cyclical, and as volatility and retail participation recede, we expect ISEC’s market share to drop back to ~8%. We remain concerned about discount brokers acquiring a higher share in active clients and believe the yields would remain pressured. We expect a muted year for distribution income (-10.7% YoY) as average MF assets and life insurance sales could remain subdued. We expect the C/I ratio to improve substantially to 50.8% in FY21E, driving FY21/22E PAT growth of 18.5/3.9% YoY.

Outlook

Given the highly cyclical nature of the business, we are concerned that we may be closer to peak earnings and worry that the market may be ascribing a closer-to-peak multiple. We maintain a REDUCE rating with a target price of Rs 540, i.e. 25x FY22E EPS.







