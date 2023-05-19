English
    Reduce Devyani International; target of Rs 115: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Devyani International with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    May 19, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Devyani International

    Mirroring its sister franchisee, Devyani reported an operationally weak Q4FY23 performance on moderating SSSG. Revenue growth of 28% YoY was led by 33% store addition. SSSG was weak for both KFC/PH at +2/-3% (Sapphire: +2/-4%) due to a tough demand environment. Negative oplev due to weak SSSG led to margin pressure across the business. Devyani’s KFC/PH ROM fell 220/490bps QoQ to 17.5/9.3% (Sapphire 110/530bps to 19/8.6%; JUBI 230bps to c.18%). Management has maintained its medium-term guidance of mid-single-digit SSSG growth and 300 stores addition. In the near term, we expect decelerating trend to continue with sustained pressure on operating margin.

    Outlook

    We maintain our EPS estimates and value Devyani at 50x P/E on Jun’25 EPS to arrive at a TP of INR 115. Maintain REDUCE.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

