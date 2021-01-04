MARKET NEWS

Reduce Colgate-Palmolive; target of Rs 1460: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended reduce rating on Colgate-Palmolive with a target price of Rs 1460 in its research report dated July 29, 2020.

January 04, 2021 / 02:14 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital's research report on Colgate-Palmolive


Colgate’s Q1FY21 results were ahead of our expectation on all parameters. The company posted 7% volume de-growth during Q1. While toothpaste reported mere 3% volume de-growth, a higher decline in toothbrush portfolio impacted overall volume performance. A&P spends reduced significantly, in line with lower spends of the peers. We believe that the A&P spends would remain low in the ensuing quarters due to consumer up stocking. Going ahead, government efforts to increase farmer’s wages and focus on rural infrastructure should boost oral care category. However, increase in competition and better product offerings by competitors like Dabur remains a key challenge for Colgate.


Outlook


We have revised our FY21E and FY22E EPS to Rs 32.5 (+7.3%) and Rs 33.8 (+1.6%), respectively to factor in Q1FY21 performance. We value the stock at 43x FY22 EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs 1,460. Maintain Reduce.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Colgate-Palmolive #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Reduce
first published: Aug 4, 2020 07:19 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

