Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quant Pick - Glenmark Pharma: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, The pharma space has shown significant resilience in the last couple of weeks amid broader market volatility.

ICICI Direct's research report on Glenmark Pharma


Recommendation


Buy Glenmark Pharma in range of Rs 465-475, Target: Rs 540, Stop Loss: Rs 423


Time frame: Three months


Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook


The pharma space has shown significant resilience in the last couple of weeks amid broader market volatility. We believe the sector is poised for the next round of upsides after a round of consolidation. Glenmark has retraced back to Rs 450 levels after making highs near Rs 540 in June. As long positions are still intact in the stock, we believe it will resume its upward momentum in the near term.


The open interest in Glenmark has been increasing gradually in the last couple of months. The open interest in the stock has almost doubled since April along with the price movement as long positions were formed in it. Despite recent profit booking in the stock, the open interest has remained intact suggesting prevailing long bias is still intact. We expect the stock to move towards its recent highs of Rs 540 in the days to come.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 11, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #Glenmark Pharma #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

