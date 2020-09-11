Quant Pick - Glenmark Pharma: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Glenmark Pharma

Recommendation

Buy Glenmark Pharma in range of Rs 465-475, Target: Rs 540, Stop Loss: Rs 423

Time frame: Three months

Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook

The pharma space has shown significant resilience in the last couple of weeks amid broader market volatility. We believe the sector is poised for the next round of upsides after a round of consolidation. Glenmark has retraced back to Rs 450 levels after making highs near Rs 540 in June. As long positions are still intact in the stock, we believe it will resume its upward momentum in the near term.

The open interest in Glenmark has been increasing gradually in the last couple of months. The open interest in the stock has almost doubled since April along with the price movement as long positions were formed in it. Despite recent profit booking in the stock, the open interest has remained intact suggesting prevailing long bias is still intact. We expect the stock to move towards its recent highs of Rs 540 in the days to come.

