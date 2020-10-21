Prabhat Dairy share price up 13% even after SEBI asks it to deposit Rs 1,292 crore for not cooperating with auditor

Prabhat Dairy share price surged 13 percent in the morning session on October 21, a day after the market regulator Sebi pulled up the company for not cooperating with the forensic auditor and asked it to deposit Rs 1,292 crore in a nationalised bank within seven days till the conclusion of the audit.

The stock has gained over 13 percent in the last three days and was trading at Rs 55.30, up Rs 6.65, or 13.67 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 58.35 and an intraday low of Rs 51.40.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India in July appointed Grant Thornton Bharat LLP as the forensic auditor to ascertain facts about the firm's statements for the financial years ending March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

The stock witnessed a spike in volume by more than 2.29 times and was trading with volumes of 28,960 shares, compared to its five-day average of 9,929 shares, an increase of 191.66 percent.

In January 2019, Prabhat Dairy informed bourses that its board has approved the sale of the firm's shareholding in its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd to Tirumala Milk Products Pvt Ltd for nearly Rs 1,227 crore. It also approved the sale and transfer of its dairy product business for about Rs 473 crore.

The transactions, as per the firm's regulatory filings, were completed in April 2019. In September 2019, the firm said certain promoters intended to acquire a 49.9 percent stake held by the public shareholders and consequently voluntarily delist the company's shares from the exchanges.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has a decreasing promoter pledge with book value per share improving for the last two years.

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is very bearish with moving averages and technical indicators being bearish.

