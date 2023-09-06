English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Patel Engineering wins project worth Rs 446 crore; stock trades lower

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 62.11 and a 52-week low of Rs 13.10 on 30 August, 2023 and 27 February, 2023, respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 06, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
    Patel Engineering

    Patel Engineering

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Patel Engineering were trading 1 percent lower at Rs 57.41 in early trade on September 6. The company, along with its JV Partner, has received a letter of award for an urban infrastructure development project of Rs 1,275.30 crore from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam, which was declared as L1 earlier.

    The company's share in the project - being a 35-percent partner in the JV -  is Rs 446.36 crore.

    Catch all market action in our live blog

    Projects win in August

    Patel Engineering and its JV partner had received a letter of award for Dibang Multipurpose Project for the construction of civil works for Lot-4 from NHPC Limited. The company's share in the contract is Rs 1,818.56 crore.

    Related stories

    The Government of Madhya Pradesh Undertaking declared Patel Engineering as the lowest bidder in a joint venture (JV) deal for a Rs 1,275.30-crore contract for engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, trial run, and operation and maintenance for 10 years for the Narmada-Gambhir, District Ujjain, and Indore multi-village drinking water supply schemes in a single package on a turn-key basis.

    The company's share in the contract is 35 percent, or Rs. 446.36 crore, for the project, which has a timeframe of 24 months.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 62.11 and a 52-week low of Rs 13.10 on 30 August, 2023 and 27 February, 2023, respectively.

    Currently, the stock is trading 7.57 percent below its 52-week high and 338.24 percent above its 52-week low.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Patel Engineering
    first published: Sep 6, 2023 09:43 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!