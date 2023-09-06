Patel Engineering wins project worth Rs 446 crore; stock trades lower

Patel Engineering

Shares of Patel Engineering were trading 1 percent lower at Rs 57.41 in early trade on September 6. The company, along with its JV Partner, has received a letter of award for an urban infrastructure development project of Rs 1,275.30 crore from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam, which was declared as L1 earlier.

The company's share in the project - being a 35-percent partner in the JV - is Rs 446.36 crore.

Projects win in August

Patel Engineering and its JV partner had received a letter of award for Dibang Multipurpose Project for the construction of civil works for Lot-4 from NHPC Limited. The company's share in the contract is Rs 1,818.56 crore.

The Government of Madhya Pradesh Undertaking declared Patel Engineering as the lowest bidder in a joint venture (JV) deal for a Rs 1,275.30-crore contract for engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, trial run, and operation and maintenance for 10 years for the Narmada-Gambhir, District Ujjain, and Indore multi-village drinking water supply schemes in a single package on a turn-key basis.

The company's share in the contract is 35 percent, or Rs. 446.36 crore, for the project, which has a timeframe of 24 months.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 62.11 and a 52-week low of Rs 13.10 on 30 August, 2023 and 27 February, 2023, respectively.

Currently, the stock is trading 7.57 percent below its 52-week high and 338.24 percent above its 52-week low.