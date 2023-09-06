English
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Sep 06, 2023 / 07:50 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start; US markets fall, Asia trades mixed

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street's three major averages closed lower on Tuesday with the Dow leading declines as Treasury yields rose along with oil prices and investors assessed prospects for the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex65,780.26152.12 +0.23%
      Nifty 5019,574.900.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank44,532.150.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 19,574.90 0.00 (0.00%)
      Wed, Sep 06, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Apollo Hospital4,984.50159.65 +3.31%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      UltraTechCement8,454.85-127.70 -1.49%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma15218.30165.70 +1.10%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank44532.20-46.10 -0.10%


    • September 06, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Dollar firm on growth worries, fragile yen draws warning

      The dollar perched near a six-month peak on Wednesday as jitters over China and global growth dragged on risk sentiment, while the yen was close to a 10-month low, drawing the strongest warning since mid-August from Japan's top currency diplomat.

      The yen was at 147.66 per dollar in early Asian hours, just shy of 147.8 per dollar, the lowest since Nov. 4 it touched overnight. The Asian currency has hovered around the key 145 per dollar level for the past few weeks, leading traders to keep a wary eye on signs of an intervention.

    • September 06, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST
    • September 06, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Jupiter Life Line Hospitals mops up Rs 260.72 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

      Healthcare services provider Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has mobilised Rs 260.72 crore via anchor book, a part of qualified institutional buyers (QIB), on September 5, ahead of IPO opening.

      As many as 39 investors made an investment in the company via anchor book including marquee names like Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Goldman Sachs, Nomura Funds, HSBC Global, Florida Retirement System, and Natixis International Funds.

      Domestic investors including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life, HDFC Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, UTI Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal MF, HDFC Life Insurance, and SBI Life Insurance Company also participated in the anchor book. Also Read

    • September 06, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Oil prices edge higher on supply woes as Saudi, Russia extend output cuts

      Oil prices ticked up on Thursday, as markets worried about a supply shortage after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year.

      Brent crude futures rose by 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.21 a barrel at 00:08 GMT. It crossed the $90 mark for the first time since November on Tuesday in the sixth straight day of gains.

      U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures gained 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.92 a barrel after touching a 10-month high in the previous session.

    • September 06, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST
    • September 06, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

      GIFT Nifty:

      Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 5 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 19,665.50 level.

    • September 06, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Asian markets trade mixed; Nikkei, Straits Times up, Hang Seng down

      Asian markets were trading mixed after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary oil production cuts to the end of the year.

      Saudi Arabia will extend its cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of December, while Russia will reduce its oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day.

    • September 06, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Wall Street slips as Treasury yields rise, oil prices boost energy sector

      Wall Street's three major averages closed lower on Tuesday with the Dow leading declines as Treasury yields rose along with oil prices and investors assessed prospects for the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

      While all three main U.S. stock indexes had logged gains in the previous week on hopes for a less hawkish Fed, that sentiment had faded by Monday.

      U.S. Treasury yields rose after economic data showed resilience and Fed Governor Christopher Waller said it suggests that the central bank need not change rates any time soon.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 195.74 points, or 0.56%, to 34,641.97, the S&P 500 lost 18.94 points, or 0.42%, at 4,496.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.86 points, or 0.08%, to 14,020.95.

    • September 06, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

      Market On Tuesday:

      The benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session on September 5 with the Nifty above 19,550 led by mid-smallcap stocks and buying across the sectors.

      At close, the Sensex was up 152.12 points or 0.23 percent at 65,780.26, and the Nifty was up 46.10 points or 0.24 percent at 19,574.90.

      After a flat to positive start, the market extended the gains and traded in a tight range throughout the session but finishes marginally below the day’s high.

      Also Read - Services sector activity expands again in August even as PMI falls to 60.1

      Top gainers on the Nifty were Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Bajaj Auto, while losers included UltraTech Cement, SBI Life Insurance, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.

      Among sectors, banks were down marginally, while other sectors ended in the green with healthcare and realty added 1 percent each.

      The BSE midcap index rose 1 percent and smallcap index gained 0.6 percent.

    • September 06, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

    • September 06, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

