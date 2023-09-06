Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start; US markets fall, Asia trades mixed

September 06, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

The dollar perched near a six-month peak on Wednesday as jitters over China and global growth dragged on risk sentiment, while the yen was close to a 10-month low, drawing the strongest warning since mid-August from Japan's top currency diplomat.

The yen was at 147.66 per dollar in early Asian hours, just shy of 147.8 per dollar, the lowest since Nov. 4 it touched overnight. The Asian currency has hovered around the key 145 per dollar level for the past few weeks, leading traders to keep a wary eye on signs of an intervention.