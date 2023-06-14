English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Nucleus Software rises on tie-up with Mahindra Finance

    This tech partnership with FinnOne NeoTM, the flagship product of Nucleus Software, will help in strengthening the backbone of Mahindra Finance for scaling up, the company said

    Moneycontrol News
    June 14, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
    Nucleus Software is a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry.

    Nucleus Software is a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Nucleus Software Exports share climbed more than 3 percent in the morning trade after the company inked a pact with Mahindra Finance to automate post disbursement the non-banking finance company’s post-loan lifecycle among other services.

    This tech partnership with FinnOne NeoTM, the flagship product of Nucleus Software, would help in strengthening the backbone of Mahindra Finance for scale up, the company said. With its plug-and-play features, the product has the technological capability to link with partner eco-systems through various fintechs, it added.

    “We are immensely happy that Mahindra Finance chose our IP product offerings over building bespoke software through a Services firm which clearly demonstrates the strength of FinnOne Neo's digital capabilities,” CEO Parag Bhise said.

    The partnership will seek to enhance the employee experience of Mahindra Finance's backoffice and operations teams, leveraging the capabilities of FinnOne NeoTM LMS and FinnOne NeoTM Collections.

    FinnOne NeoTM CAS would offer a strong credit backbone to power the loan origination journey. These modules shall integrate with the entire business eco-system at Mahindra Finance through its API capabilities, it said.

    Related stories

    As of 10.13 am, the stock advanced 3.55 percent to Rs 1,155 to hit the day’s high but had pared most of its gains by noon to trade at Rs 1,126, up about 1 percent.

    Follow our live blog for more market updates

    Nucleus Software is a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry.

    The partnership was a perfect example of strategic planning and collaboration on shaping strategy and automating operations, Bhise said.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​​​

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Nucleus Software
    first published: Jun 14, 2023 12:41 pm