    Neutral Wipro; target of Rs 432: YES Securities

    YES Securities recommended Neutral rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 432 in its research report dated January 15, 2023.

    January 16, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Wipro


    Wipro (WPRO) reported mixed financial performance for the quarter. The revenue growth was below expectation(cc growth of 0.6% QoQ), EBIT margin came in slightly above estimates. The sequential growth was led by Healthcare & Life Sciences vertical (up 5.5% QoQ) and Energy, Natural Resources & Utilities vertical (up 2.0% QoQ). The INR reported growth was supported by depreciation of INR by 2.9% QoQ vs USD. There was sequential improvement in EBIT margin(up 165bps QoQ) led by falling attrition, improving pyramid and INR depreciation. The moderation in employee attrition continues as LTM attrition was down 180 bps QoQ to 21.2%.


    Outlook


    We maintain our NEUTRAL rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 432/share at 18.0x on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Wipro - 16 -01-2023 - yes

    first published: Jan 16, 2023 01:22 pm