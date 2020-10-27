172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-tech-mahindra-target-of-rs-940-motilal-oswal-6024111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 940: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated October 24, 2020.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tech Mahindra


TechM's revenue growth of 2.9% QoQ CC was ahead of our expectations (1.5% QoQ). Growth was driven by the Enterprise business (4.3% QoQ) while Communications remained largely flat (0.8% QoQ) given the overhang in Network services. BPO (31.3% QoQ), which accounts for ~10% of the business drove more than half of the growth. Margin expansion of 410bp sequentially was a surprise. This was led by improvement in both supply/demand and operational efficiencies coming into play. New deal wins of USD421m were up sequentially. But, they were impacted by delay in few large deals and remained below average TCV in FY20 (USD900m+).


Outlook


We expect TechM to deliver single-digit growth in FY22 (unlike double-digit growth from its peers), which would lead to a lower P/E multiple. Hence, we value the stock at 20x FY22E EPS, at 25% discount to our target P/E for TCS. Remain Neutral.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:56 pm

tags #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

