    Neutral SRF; target of Rs 2680: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on SRF with a target price of Rs 2680 in its research report dated May 10, 2023.

    May 12, 2023 / 10:46 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on SRF

    SRF reported muted operating performance (EBIT grew 2% YoY), primarily led by a steep decline in EBIT of Technical Textile/Packaging (47%/85% YoY). However, the chemical business recorded a 47% YoY growth in EBIT, driven by strong demand in both specialty and fluorochemicals, as well as higher realization in Ref gas. We increase our FY24 EBITDA estimates by 5%, on the back of better-thanexpected margins in chemical business; however, we maintain our F25E EBITDA. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock, owing to its rich valuation, which has been priced into the near-term upside.

    Outlook

    We increase our FY24 EBITDA estimates by 5%, on the back of better-thanexpected margins in the chemicals business; however, we maintain our F25E EBITDA. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with an SoTP-based target price of INR2,680, owing to its rich valuation, which has been priced into the near-term upside.

