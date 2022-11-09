Neutral SRF; target of Rs 2500: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on SRF

SRF reported healthy operating performance with 23% YoY growth, driven by Chemical business (3.2x of total incremental EBIT YoY). However, it missed our estimates due to lower-than-expected margins in Packaging and Technical textile business (EBIT decline of 43%/53% YoY, respectively) in 2QFY23. Factoring in the 2QFY23 performance with lower-than-estimated EBIT, we decrease our FY23E/FY24E earnings by 5%/1%, respectively. We reiterate our Neutral rating, owing to its rich valuation, which has been priced into the near-term upside.

Outlook

Factoring in the 2QFY23 performance with lower-than-estimated EBIT, we decrease our FY23E/FY24E earnings by 5%/1%, respectively. We reiterate our Neutral rating owing to its rich valuation, which has been priced into the nearterm upside.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

SRF - 07-11-2022 - moti