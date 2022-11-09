English
    Neutral SRF; target of Rs 2500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on SRF with a target price of Rs 2500 in its research report dated November 05, 2022.

    November 09, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on SRF


    SRF reported healthy operating performance with 23% YoY growth, driven by Chemical business (3.2x of total incremental EBIT YoY). However, it missed our estimates due to lower-than-expected margins in Packaging and Technical textile business (EBIT decline of 43%/53% YoY, respectively) in 2QFY23. Factoring in the 2QFY23 performance with lower-than-estimated EBIT, we decrease our FY23E/FY24E earnings by 5%/1%, respectively. We reiterate our Neutral rating, owing to its rich valuation, which has been priced into the near-term upside.


    Outlook


    Factoring in the 2QFY23 performance with lower-than-estimated EBIT, we decrease our FY23E/FY24E earnings by 5%/1%, respectively. We reiterate our Neutral rating owing to its rich valuation, which has been priced into the nearterm upside.


    first published: Nov 9, 2022 05:16 pm