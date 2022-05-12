English
    Neutral SRF; target of Rs 2415: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on SRF with a target price of Rs 2415 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on SRF


    SRF posted a strong 4QFY22 with revenue growing across all businesses, mainly driven by Chemicals and Packaging segments. Operating performance was primarily led by the Chemicals business (76% of total incremental EBIT YoY). Considering the 4QFY22 performance with higher-than-estimated Chemicals EBIT, we upgrade our FY23E/FY24E earnings by 14%/8%, respectively. We are encouraged by the long-term structural opportunity in the Chemicals sector. While we certainly believe the company can cash-in on these opportunities, we maintain our Neutral stance owing to high valuations, which have been priced into the near-term upside.
    Outlook


    We are encouraged by the long-term structural opportunity in the Chemicals sector. While we certainly believe the company can cash-in on these opportunities, we maintain our Neutral stance owing to high valuations, which have been priced into the near-term upside.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #SRF
    first published: May 12, 2022 02:32 pm
