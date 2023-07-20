Neutral Polycab India; target of Rs 4505: YES Securities

Neutral

YES Securities' research report on Polycab India

Polycab continues to witness strong growth in its core category of wires and cables led by demand coming from the cables segment and strong traction in international business. Volume growth at 50-60% remains encouraging with cables continuing to outshine wires. Margins have surprised positively and is currently higher than the guidance on back of judicious price revisions and higher operating leverage. FMEG has remained subdued, however its key categories like Fans, Switches and conduit pipes have seen sequential growth. Company’s GTM initiatives and rejig in distribution network is done with, company now expects growth momentum to return as company is planning to launch new products and SKU’s and demand is set to return as interest rates have peaked. The company continues to focus on brand building, new product development, premiumization of offerings and influencer management program which will lead to industry leading growth. The company looks well placed to keep gaining market share and grow faster than the industry, which should lead to continued re-rating. We expect strong growth momentum to continue in the ensuing quarters as well as increased distribution, premiumization and improving customer satisfaction will lead to industry leading growth. Also, now with distribution transition largely completed FMEG segment should see growth going forward. We estimate the company to now deliver FY23-25E revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 16%/20% respectively.

Outlook

Given the strong traction seen in distribution led business, company should command higher multiple. We have increased our earnings estimates of FY24 and FY25 by 14.7% and 14.3% respectively on strong Q1 performance resulting in PT of Rs4,505. We however downgrade the stock to NEUTRAL as stock has seen significant rally in past few days and would wait for some correction to make a fresh entry.

