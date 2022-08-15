English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Muthoot Finance; target of Rs 1250: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Muthoot Finance with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 15, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Muthoot Finance


    MUTH’s standalone PAT declined by 17% YoY to ~INR8b (23% miss), led by a compression of ~220bp YoY in NIM and the annualized OPEX/AUM ratio remaining elevated at 3.8% (PY: 3%). For MUTH, 1QFY23 was characterized by: a) a 2.4% QoQ decline in Gold AUM, led by auctions of ~INR13.7b (FY22: INR52b), and some closure of teaser-rate customer accounts, who were migrated to higher interest rates; b) ~180bp QoQ decline in spreads to 9.6%, reflecting the impact of teaser-rate loans disbursed during Dec’21 to Mar’22; and c) elevated advertising and publicity costs at INR467m (PQ: INR366m), suggestive of the aggressive brand campaigns in the face of the current competitive landscape in high-ticket gold lending.



    Outlook


    Given the lack of loan growth visibility and a structural change in Gold loan NBFC business models that we foresee, we believe there are limited triggers for a further upside in the stock. We downgrade the stock to Neutral with a TP of INR1,250 (based on 2.1x FY24E P/BV) .

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Muthoot Finance - 140822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #Muthoot Finance #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 05:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.