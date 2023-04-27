English
    Neutral IPCA Laboratories; target of Rs 760: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on IPCA Laboratories with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    April 27, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on IPCA Laboratories

    The acquisition would enable IPCA’s re-entry into the US generics market and aid synergy through cross-selling the portfolio in the export market. However, we believe that increased competition in the oral solids US generics market and no USFDA inspections at Unichem sites since Feb’20 put the outlook for the US generics business at risk. We cut our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 11.7%/5% to factor in the Unichem acquisition and a subsequent reduction in other income.


    Outlook

    We also reduce the PE multiple to 21x (from 24x) due to the utilization of capital toward the high-gestation/low-return generics business and expensive valuations. Accordingly, we arrive at a TP of INR760. We downgrade IPCA to Neutral on limited upside from current levels.

