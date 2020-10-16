172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-cyient-target-of-rs-400-motilal-oswal-5972021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Cyient; target of Rs 400 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Cyient with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated October 16, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Cyient


Cyient’s 2QFY21 revenue growth was in-line, although recovery was seen in pockets, with Transportation and Communications seeing sharper recovery. On the other hand, continued weakness in Aero & Defense remained a drag on overall performance. Sharper recovery in margins (580bp QoQ) – on the back of operational efficiency in Services and improvement in DLM (design-led manufacturing) – is encouraging. Deal wins (USD127m) have improved sequentially, but continue to be lower v/s last year (-23% YoY). This indicates recovery to pre-COVID levels is still a few quarters away. The growth outlook from 2HFY21 is marginally better than previously expected. In our view, a stock re-rating would require the A&D vertical (30% of revenues) to pass its trough. However, it currently remains under pressure due to the continued negative effect of the COVID pandemic on underlying industries.


Outlook


We upgrade our FY21/FY22E EPS estimates by 6%/8% on a better-than-expected revenue and margin outlook. We await further evidence on execution/margin management before turning constructive on the stock. Maintain Neutral.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #Cyient #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.