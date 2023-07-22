English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Coforge; target of Rs 4460: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Coforge with a target price of Rs 4460 in its research report dated July 21, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 22, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
    neutral

    neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Coforge

    Coforge (COFORGE) posted 1QFY24 revenue growth of 2.7% QoQ in CC terms, below our estimate of 3.2%. Reported revenue stood at USD271.8m (up 2.8% QoQ/13.9% YoY). The growth was broad-based across verticals and service lines with Insurance/ BFS leading the growth pack at +4.7%/+3.1% QoQ, while TTH was up 1.2% QoQ. The company recorded the highest ever TCV wins during the quarter with two large deals in BFS vertical having a TCV of USD300m (for five years) and USD65m, taking the overall deal signed in 1Q to USD531m (BTB of 2.0x). This resulted in a robust 12- month executable order book of USD897m (+20.4% YoY), despite adverse macros. COFORGE maintained its FY24 USD CC revenue growth guidance of 13-16% YoY.

    Outlook

    We believe the robust outlook is already factored into the price and we do not see any potential upside from here. Our TP of INR4,460 implies 23x FY25E EPS. We reiterate our NEUTRAL rating on fair valuations.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Coforge - 21 -07 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Coforge #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 22, 2023 12:09 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!